Man accused of debit card theft at Richmond-area gas station, deputies say

RICHMOND, Texas —The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information concerning a case of a skimmed debit card being used at a store in the Richmond area.

The sheriff’s office responded to the Valero gas station at 8660 FM 1464 on Feb. 2.

Investigators said the suspect used the counterfeit debit card to withdraw $200 from a victim’s account.

Investigators said the suspect is a man with closely cut black hair. He’s about 30 years old and around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.He was wearing a solid white hoodie and solid white workout pants.

“Someone out there knows this guy; he definitely stands out in a crowd,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “Call Crime Stoppers and put a stop to this guy’s career as a thief.”