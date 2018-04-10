Man accused of stealing beef jerky shot in butt by gas station clerk in north Houston, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was shot in the buttocks while trying to steal beef jerky from a gas station in the Northline area.

Officers responded to the Chevron Gas Station in the 400 block of W. Little York Road on Tuesday afternoon.

"An altercation occurred between an employee here at the store and a customer," HPD Officer Ben Rothberg said. "The altercation led from the store out into the parking lot where at one point a gunshot was fired, and the male was struck one time."

HPD major assault investigators rushed to the scene after the shooting victim was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

A witness claims the whole thing was a misunderstanding with his co-worker named 'Cameron' over the price of some beef jerky.

"So, they're going back and forth over a damn Slim Jim, over a dollar, basically," witness Kenneth Allen said. "He walks up to Cameron, Cameron pushed him back [...] he whipped in his back pocket, pulled a gun out and shot him."

The shooting victim underwent surgery for his wound but is reportedly in stable condition.

Police said the store clerk could face charges over the shooting.