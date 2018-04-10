HPD: 18-year-old suspect turns himself in after man killed in front of family in Alief 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police have made an arrest after a man was shot to death in front of his family in the Alief area.

Elie Ngouelet, 18, is charged with capital murder.

Alviso Esquivel, 56, was reportedly in the parking lot of the Bristol Court Apartments at 8404 South Course, around 6 a.m. preparing to go to work when he was confronted by Ngouelet.

The suspect tried to steal Esquivel's personal property and shot him when he tried to fight back. Police said Ngouelet shot Esquivel twice while his family — including his young son — witnessed the incident.

Ngouelet turned himself into investigators on Monday after the Houston Police Department released surveillance video and a composite sketch showing him entering the apartment complex.