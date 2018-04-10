National Dog Bite Awareness Week: A few tips from the post office! 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Whether you're a postal carrier or a postal patron, it's National Dog Bite Awareness Week. So, you might as well sit, stay and pay attention!

"The best thing to do is to make sure your dog is contained in an environment and they can't get out," USPS District Safety Manager Kathy Simmons said.

If your dog attacks one of these federal employees on your property, you'll be the one in the dog house!

"In my 20 years of delivering mail, I was attacked, I've been attacked by a dog at least five times," Lisa Issiah said.

Last week, NewsFix broke the story about Houston leading the nation with 71 dog attacks last year.

"I always have my satchel and my dog repellent, just in case I do have an encounter with a dog," mail carrier Nicole Jackson said. She's been delivering mail for nearly two years and practices what the department is preaching today: situational awareness.

"The next residence I'm coming up to, they have a pit bull. A female pit bull. Sometimes she out, sometimes she's not, so I am very careful when I come by here," Jackson said.

"Even if that person tells you the dog doesn't bite, don't listen to them! All animals bite," Randy Farmer of BARC said.

Whether you're on a mail route or just hanging out in the neighborhood when dogs attack, city officials need to know about it. That phone number is 311.

Post office employees carry scanners, now, that beep when they approach homes where there have been dog issues.

"At the end of the day, it`s about keeping everybody safe, right?" USPS District Manager David Camp said.

Sounds like we can all do our part since carriers and canines are two breeds that don't always mix well.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.