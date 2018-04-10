National Siblings Day: Meet two of Houston’s oldest sisters living under one roof after nearly five decades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's National Siblings Day! And there couldn't be two closer siblings than 91-year-old, Beverly Hugghins and 86-year-old, Nellen Brunson, literally!

After nearly five decades they now live under the same roof at Buckner's Parkway Place, a Houston senior living community.

The "sister act" joined CW39 Houston's Maggie Flecknoe for some girl talk and advice to siblings out there.

The sisters say the thing they love most about Buckner is that it's faith-based and everyone on staff, no matter if you're blood or not, treats you like family.

For more on Buckner and their mission click here.