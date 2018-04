HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One of three men accused of breaking into a home in the Spring area has been arrested, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office.

Investigators said the suspects broke into a residence in the 23800 block of Firegate Drive on Tuesday. When officers responded to the home, they quickly apprehended one suspect in the neighborhood.

The remaining two suspects are still on the run, but have been identified by investigators.