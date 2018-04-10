Ruggles Black Chef charged with two counts of indecency with a child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Bruce Molzan— the Houston chef well-known for opening the paleo-style restaurant Ruggles Black— has been accused of sexually assaulting two children.

Both children were interviewed by the children's assessment center and went into graphic detail about the accusations, according to court documents

Now released from jail after paying a $20,000 bond, Molzan cannot have contact with children under the age of 17 and is restricted from going to places where children frequent. He is not allowed to have contact with his accusers or anyone in their homes. Molzan was ordered to surrender his passport and is not allowed to use a computer, cell phone or access the Internet.

The suspect is allowed only to go back and forth to work.

In a statement provided to NewsFix, Molzan's attorney Joel Androphy says, "the complaints dating about a year ago originate from a dispute in divorce court about which has been a breeding ground for untruths and unfounded accusations. The complaints are false and we are confident that formal charges will be rejected by the [district attorney] and grand jury once the matter has been fully reviewed and investigated. It is unfair to judge him based on what has been made public."

This is not the first time Molzan has been in trouble with the law. Last year he was accused by Texas Parks and Wildlife of purchasing and selling illegal fish, profiting more than $400,000. Game wardens said at the time that the alleged seafood smuggling network could be the largest of it's kind in Texas History.