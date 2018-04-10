× WATCH: Harris County Treasurer Orlando Sanchez give updates in Gregory Lueb embezzlement investigation

HOUSTON— Harris County Treasurer Orlando Sanchez held a news conference Tuesday to address taxpayers and reassure the community following the Gregory Lueb embezzlement scandal. .

“It is time for the District Attorney to stop scaring taxpayers that their money was ever in jeopardy at this office. It is time for the media to start asking why this investigation went on for months without a warning to the elected County Treasurer, so I could fulfill my Number One obligation, protecting your money.” said Sanchez.

Sanchez was only told about the Lueb case in the final hours before the charges were filed. Lueb was fired within an hour of Sanchez learning about the investigation.