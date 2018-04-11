15-year-old girl reported missing in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas — Local investigators are searching for a 15-year-old girl after the teen was reported missing from the Katy area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Aryana Vatani was last seen Monday in the 4000 block of Sherry Mist Lane.

The teen is about 5 feet tall, weighs around 150 pounds and his brown hair and eyes. She was wearing black leggings, a black t-shirt and a green jacket.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the HCSO Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427.