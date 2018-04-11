Beer kegs and bootlegs: Big time big rig spill in Bucks County, illegal liquor causing major problem in Indonesia 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - An 18-wheeler lost control on the I-95 overpass in Pennsylvania and plunged 20 feet over the concrete railing Tuesday morning. The highway patrol didn't have a beer fest— it had a beer mess.

Not just one keg; hundreds came spilling out. No cheers from commuters, though. Clean-up was suds a problem! State police had to shut down the interstate in both directions for a couple hours.

"We have a trailer that's broken in 3 or 4 different places," Chuck Matthias said. "It's not tow-able. We have to cut it apart on scene here."

The big rig driver is hospitalized in stable condition. No one else was hurt, despite one car crashing into the debris.

An investigation is on tap to figure out what caused the crash. As it turns out, all the kegs were empty. So, let's hope the trucker wasn't sampling his shipment!

Bootleg liquor blamed for more than 40 deaths in Indonesia

Meanwhile in Indonesia, there's a health crisis brewing in Bangdung where bootleg liquor has been blamed for more than 40 deaths.

After consuming illegally produced alcohol, those who didn't die are in critical condition. Because the hospital ER's are filling up so fast, government officials declared a straight-up state of emergency.

