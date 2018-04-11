Between the Lines: Craig goes to Froberg’s Farm in Alvin for strawberries 

HOUSTON — One of Craig Hlavaty's favorite places on Earth is in Alvin— it's Froberg's Farm! And right now. the town is allowing visitors to come and pick their own strawberries. Craig got pointers on picking strawberries from some pro pickers.