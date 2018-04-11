Closing Comments: Republicans vs. Democrats? No, not quite! 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — My neighbor, who is an oil well firefighter and lifelong self-described blue dog Democrat, caught me in the street the other day. He said, "looks like we now know no matter who is in office, we the people always get screwed!" All and All, I have to say that's a fair assessment. I think where many get it wrong is they still believe it's Republicans versus Democrats when really it's us— the American people — against an all powerful, centralized and out of control government.

