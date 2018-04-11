Friendswood PD: Older woman sought after man’s car burglarized in Kroger parking lot

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — The Friendswood Police Department is searching for a woman accused of burglarizing a car in a Kroger parking lot Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Kroger at 151 N. Friendswood Dr. about 1:45 p.m. Investigators said the victim was dropping off a package at the UPS store and left his wallet inside the vehicle. He returned within minutes and the wallet was gone.

The suspect parked near the victim’s vehicle and is caught on surveillance video leaving her vehicle and going out of her way to approach the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The suspect is an elderly woman driving a blue hatchback. If you recognize this burglary suspect, contact Friendswood Police at 281-996-3300.