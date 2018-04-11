HCSO: Construction supervisor inspecting homes fatally shot by robbery suspects in Channelview

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The vehicle connected to the shooting death of a Channelview construction site supervisor has been recovered, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday night. Investigators are searching for two unidentified men af the victim was killed while inspecting a home construction in the Puebilto Verde neighborhood.
Deputies responded to a shooting in progress call Wednesday afternoon in the 15400 block of Bonita Grulla Way where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The responding officers and medical personal tried administrating CPR to revive the victim but to no avail, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Investigators said a confrontation erupted after the suspects approached the victim and another construction worker at the site. At one point, a suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the victim. The suspects left the site before officers could arrived.
Gonzalez said the men could be connected to a similar incident that happened earlier in the community. No gunshots were reported, but investigators said the victims were robbed.
The second construction worker was not injured.
The sheriff’s office believes the men were driving the Dodge minivan. The first suspect is described as a man about 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a green shirt, dark pants, a black cap and a mask. The second suspect also had a medium build and was wearing a blue shirt and mask.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting or suspects should call HCSO at 713-221-6000.