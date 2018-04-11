HCSO: Construction supervisor inspecting homes fatally shot by robbery suspects in Channelview

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The vehicle connected to the shooting death of a Channelview construction site supervisor has been recovered, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday night. Investigators are searching for two unidentified men af the victim was killed while inspecting a home construction in the Puebilto Verde neighborhood.

Deputies responded to a shooting in progress call Wednesday afternoon in the 15400 block of Bonita Grulla Way where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The responding officers and medical personal tried administrating CPR to revive the victim but to no avail, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Investigators said a confrontation erupted after the suspects approached the victim and another construction worker at the site. At one point, a suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the victim. The suspects left the site before officers could arrived.

Gonzalez said the men could be connected to a similar incident that happened earlier in the community. No gunshots were reported, but investigators said the victims were robbed.

UPDATE: Searching for 2 suspects driving this Dodge van in today's fatal shooting on Pueblito Verde in Channelview. 1 is a black male, 5'11" med build, green shirt, dark pants, black cap and mask. 2 is black or Hisp male, med build, blue shirt and mask. Call 713-221-6000 #hounews pic.twitter.com/e4vX7bg2f8 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 11, 2018

The second construction worker was not injured.

The sheriff’s office believes the men were driving the Dodge minivan. The first suspect is described as a man about 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a green shirt, dark pants, a black cap and a mask. The second suspect also had a medium build and was wearing a blue shirt and mask.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or suspects should call HCSO at 713-221-6000.