Homeless man found severely beaten on streets of Midtown

HOUSTON - Why would someone nearly beat a homeless man to death?

An apartment maintenance man discovered a badly beaten homeless man on the streets of Midtown around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday!

"HFD arrived, treated him on-site, and took him over to Ben Taub. He's been in surgery," HPD Det. Tom Ferguson said.

The 50-year-old victim suffered severe head trauma and was listed in critical condition.

The victim was found unconscious and lying on the sidewalk on Travis Street near Hadley.

Investigators hope the public will come forward with some info that could lead to some clues in the case.

Right now they have very little to go on with no known witnesses or suspects.

"No ID on him. Nothing," the detective added.

Authorities say the nearby apartment complex may have surveillance footage of the incident, but due to a recent power outage, police aren't sure if the cameras were on and working.

So for now, the ugly incident remains a Midtown mystery.