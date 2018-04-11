× Houston Texans announce 2018 preseason schedule

HOUSTON — While the football season is still months away, the Texans have announced the four teams they will face in the pre-season this year.

Houston’s preseason opener will be on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. The first home preseason game comes in Week 2 against San Francisco. Following that, the Texans travel to face the Los Angeles Rams before closing out the pre-season at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

Exact dates and times of the four games will be released at a later date.