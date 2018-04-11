Houston Texans announce 2018 preseason schedule 

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bruce Ellington #12 of the Houston Texans reacts with Deshaun Watson #4 and D'Onta Foreman #27 after catching a touchdown pass during the first quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
HOUSTON — While the football season is still months away, the Texans have announced the four teams they will face in the pre-season this year.
Houston’s preseason opener will be on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. The first home preseason game comes in Week 2 against San Francisco. Following that, the Texans travel to face the Los Angeles Rams before closing out the pre-season at home against the Dallas Cowboys.
Exact dates and times of the four games will be released at a later date.