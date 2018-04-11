HPD changing its game plan for hate crimes in light of disturbing new data regarding LGBTQ community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Hate is once again on the rise! The National Coalition of Anti-Violence Program released new numbers showing a shocking 86% increase from 2016 to 2017 of hate-related murders against the nation's LGBTQ community.

That's 52 hateful homicides last year across America— at least seven of those happened in Texas and three took place in Houston. The local victims were identified as Glenser Soliman, An Vihn Nguyen and Brandy Seal.

On Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said his department will tackle hate crimes in a whole new way as part of National Crime Victims Week. The department will update its policy to include gender identity and train officers on the correct terminology when it comes to interacting with the LBGTQ community.

And in a partnership with Equality Texas, a new campaign is being launched.

However, what can't be mentioned enough is the importance of coming forward and being heard. If the authorities don't know it's happening, it handcuffs their ability to protect and serve.