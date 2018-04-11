× HPD: Man shot at apartment collapses in street searching for help

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Wednesday.

According to police, the victim was shot inside the courtyard of the apartment, but managed to make it to the cross streets of Westward and Elm to get help.

Police arrived around 1:30 a.m. and found the man laying in the road with a bullet wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.