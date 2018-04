Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—The Houston Police Department is investigating after two men used a forklift to rob a Wells Fargo Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at a Wells Fargo located at 12200 Northwest Freeway around 4 a.m.

A security monitor captured two men on a forklift drive up to the Wells Fargo ATM and smash it open. The men stole the cash box safe from inside and drove away in what looked to be a yellow or white box truck.

No one has been arrested at this time.