Maggie’s Must-Haves: Spring products in full bloom

HOUSTON -- Spring is in the air and here are some Maggie's Must-Haves that are in full bloom.

fabfitfun

It's a new season and that means a new fabfitfun box filled with goodies! And this has to be one of my favorites. It has everything from:

Rachel Pally reversible clutches

The Physique 57 Massage Roller which gives your body all the feels.

Murad Skin Perfecting Lotion which helps blemish-prone skin stay smooth and healthy and hydrated!

Anderson Lilley candles made with hand poured coconut wax blend.

ISH Lip Statement Palette which features 11 intensely pigmented shades and one balm

Free People c Understated Leather Starry Eyed Travel Mask

Korres Guava Body Butter that will get rid of winter worn skin

KNC Beauty All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask

Ettika Day Dreamer Tassel Earrings

Maya Brenner Designs LOVE Bracelet

Here's the fab part, all of this would cost around $347-$354.99. But you can get it in one box for just $49.99.

You'll be counting down the days until Summer!

MyChelle dermaceuticals

Here are some solar beauty heroes for spring, MyChelle Sun Protection is the fastest growing sun care brand in the Natural Category.

Sun Shield Liquid SPF 50 Non-Tinted - A non-tinted, 100% mineral sunscreen for maximum UVA/UVB broad-spectrum protection. This silky, colorless formula blends weightlessly and seamlessly for a where, matte, finish. Wear alone or use as a sheer primer under foundation to create a smooth, matte finish. Formulated oil-free and recommended for all skin types. SRP $22.50, 1 fl oz

Sun Shield Stick SPF 50 Tinted - This tinted, mineral-based sunscreen provides powerful UVA/UVB broad-spectrum protection and glides on smoothly with just enough color to enhance any skin tone. Avocado, Jojoba and Vitamin E Oils help moisturize and protect skin. Perfect for on the go, it won`t sweat off and has a light natural scent. SRP $12, 0.52 fl oz

Replenishing Solar Defense Body Lotion SPF 50 - This 100% mineral-based, hydrating body sun protection melts into skin delivering UVA/UVB broad-spectrum protection without leaving behind any greasy residue. Rich in Coconut Oil and Shea Butter, skin instantly feels nourished and hydrated. SRP $29.50, 6 fl oz

MyChelle skin care products are bioactive, ethically sourced, and formulated with high-performance ingredients, plant stem cells, peptides, and vitamins in their most potent forms; for superior results and a lifetime of natural, healthy skin.

Showaflops:

Get your flop on with Showaflops.

Showaflops come in an assortment of fun, designs for kids and adults sure to turn heads! Their new lineup includes flops with sprinkles, hearts, tire tracks, camo and even a Moroccan design! But these sandals aren`t just cute, they`re made to help protect your feet against fungus and bacteria and keep you from slipping on wet surfaces. $26 - $30