Man claims he robbed bank because he has ‘a crush on Taylor Swift’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANSONIA, Conn. — Nobody ever said criminals are smart! For example, Bruce Rowley.

Connecticut troopers busted him for robbing a bank, and get this, he said he did it because hes got a crush on Taylor Swift.

Troopers spotted the 26-year-old driving on the highway the day after the robbery. They had a warrant and chased him down. He couldn't just shake it off. He was driving the same car used during the crime.

Rowley said he was trying to impress Swift and he even threw some of the stolen cash over the fence surrounding the singer's Rhode Island mansion. But, she wasn't home.

Robbing for romance is hardly a defense.

In other celebrity news, T.J. Miller is out of jail but facing federal charges. The former Silicon Valley star is accused of calling in a fake bomb threat.

The department of justice says Miller called 911 in New Jersey last month to report a female Amtrak passenger had a bomb in her bag. Officials stopped the train and found no evidence. Then investigators realized Miller was on a different train. They searched the train Miller was actually on and found nothing explosive there, either.

Witnesses say Miller seemed drunk and he was arguing with a woman who was also on board.

Guilty or not...his career could no doubt be derailed.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.