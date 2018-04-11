Two Megabus passengers dead after multiple-vehicle crash along I-45 in Walker County, deputies say 

NEW WAVERLY, Texas — At least two people were killed Tuesday following a Megabus crash along I-45 in the New Waverly area, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The company said the $1 bus ride was traveling from Dallas to Houston.

Investigators said a vehicle was headed northbound on the highway when it crossed into the southbound lanes of the freeway and hit a second car that crashed into the charter bus.

Seventy-five passengers were on the Megabus, two of whom were brought to the hospital via LifeFlight.

Coach USA, the company that owns Megabus.com, released a statement that read in part:

“Safety is our top priority and Megabus.com is fully cooperating with the authorities with their investigation into the incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who are involved.”