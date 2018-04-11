South Carolina man brings galaxy lunchbox to work to support bullied cousin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH CAROLINA — A South Carolina boy is rocking his favorite lunchbox again thanks to some help from the internet.

Ten-year-old Ryker had been looking forward to carrying his new lunchbox at school for weeks.

"I found this on the internet on amazon. I thought it was really cool because I like the cats flying up into galaxy space,” Ryker said.

When he returned home, he told his mom he didn't want to carry the lunchbox anymore after his classmates teased him about it.

"He said 'is that a girl lunchbox or is that your sister's lunchbox?' And I said no. nope. Just because they said it, I felt like not taking it anymore,” Ryker said.

Ryker's mom posted to Facebook about the incident at school. That's when his big cousin David Pendragon stepped in. He saw the post and immediately went on Amazon to order the same lunchbox.

"I just went on Amazon and looked for it and ordered it that day,” Pendragon said.

What happened next may be the coolest cousin move yet! David took the lunchbox to his corporate office and posted a picture with it, sharing the story to anyone who asked.

"In a world where you can be anything, the best thing you can be is kind, and I wanted him to see that and I wanted anybody who had forgotten that for a minute to see that,” Pendragon said.

Since posting the story to Facebook it has received more than 140,000 likes and the retailer that sells the lunchbox sold out of it twice since last Tuesday.

"I don't think about the mean comments so that's why I think I’m gonna bring it back,” Ryker said.

Ryker is following in his cousin’s footsteps with the help of some of his internet supporters. So the next time he heads out the door to school, his galaxy lunchbox will be by his side!