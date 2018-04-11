Texas Border Patrol agent charged after mother beaten to death, son killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAREDO, Texas — Trouble on the Texas-Mexico border as a border patrol agent has been arrested and charged with double homicide.

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles, 28, is accused of killing Grizelda Hernandez, 27, and her 1-year-old son, Dominic. The victims' bodies were discovered Monday near the banks of the Rio Grande River.

"Yesterday, we received a call to the 911 center requesting an ambulance to the scene at the park with a victim, a female victim, with lacerations to her head," an investigators said.

Laredo police said the mother's body was beaten severely and they believe Aviles is her killer.

"You hear about these cases happening somewhere else but never home," the investigators said. "This is first of such cases that I am seeing. This, it's a bad day for law enforcement in general."

Investigators said the two had a romantic relationship, but are still trying to figure out if he is Dominic's father and what the actual motive was.

Aviles has been charged with two counts of capital murder.

He remains at the Webb County Jail where he is being held without bond.