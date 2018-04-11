Three suspects wanted after vehicle stolen at stoplight used in failed smash-and-grab at storage facility in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for three men accused of robbing a driver at gunpoint while the victim sat at a stoplight in Fondern area. According to investigators, the stolen vehicle was afterwards used in a smash-and-grab at a local storage facility.

The victim was stopped at the intersection of Twin Hills Drive and Braes Forest Drive around 7 p.m. on Dec. 18. Investigators said two of the suspects approached the victim’s vehicle, and using a small black pistol, demanded the victim get out of his car. The armed suspect got into the driver seat and his accomplice got in on the passenger side, police said.

The suspects told the victim not to call the police or he will be killed.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle was used to ram through the gate of a storage facility in the 10600 block of S. Gessner Road. During this incident, three suspects allegedly attached a large wood chipper to the back bumper of the vehicle in an attempt to steal it. However, police said the owner of the facility blocked the exit with a vehicle, preventing their escape.

The suspects fled the location on foot, leaving both the wood chipper and the stolen vehicle behind.

The police department said the first suspect had a thin mustache and was wearing an orange sweatshirt and jeans. The second suspect had a goatee and was wearing a Lamar Football Pride sweatshirt and jeans. The third suspect was an older, heavy set man wearing a black baseball cap, blue windbreaker and tan pants.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.