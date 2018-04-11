Trump Twitter taunts Russia with ‘Cold War’ of words, threatens missile strike against Syria 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Is the Cold War heating up again?

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted a bombshell: "Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War."

Well, Trump launched a new Cold War of words on Twitter directly aimed at Russia!

The president announced a missile strike via Twitter saying "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!' You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

"The big two unknowns we have right now are timing; when are they gonna do this? And Targets, how many? And what are they gonna be?" Former U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson Retired Rear Admiral John Kirby said. "And I do think that you can do it in a discreet fashion still, but it's really gonna depend on how the Russians and Syrians behave in the wake of this tweet."

Stock market observers say jitters over a U.S.-Russia conflict sent the market tumbling 200 points after Wednesday's opening bell.

But those same fears also sent oil prices spiking up in anticipation of a Middle East war impacting oil supplies.

The president went on tweeting.: "Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama [...] No Collusion, so they go crazy!"

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to Trump's tweets with a social media post saying "smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, not the legitimate government."

She also claims U.S. missiles will destroy all evidence of any alleged chemical weapons on the ground.

While the president's tweets also called for working together with Russia, you can only poke a Russian bear so many times before it bites back.

For the world's sake...hopefully, this Cold War will stay on Twitter— and not go nuclear!