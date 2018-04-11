× Two shot during altercation at apartment complex in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after two men were found shot at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

According to police, the incident occured in the 6300 block of Windswept at Unity around 1:00 a.m.

Witnesses told police that the two men were arguing in the apartment parking lot when they shot each other.

One of the men was shot in the abdomen, the other was shot in the leg.

They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.