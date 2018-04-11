VIDEO: Purse snatcher violently swings victim as he steals her bag in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police released surveillance video Tuesday of an alleged purse snatcher violent swinging a woman to the ground as he stole her bag in the southwest Houston area, according to investigators.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 5.

The victim was leaving a pawn shop in the 13000 block of S. Post Oak Boulevard and walking towards her vehicle when a man reportedly approached her from behind. Investigators said the woman tried to hang on to her purse as the man forcibly grabbed it but was thrown to the ground. The suspect then ran off with the bag, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, including bruising and pain.

The suspect was described as a man between 23 to 25 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 155 to 170 pounds. He was wearing a dark gray coat and gray pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org