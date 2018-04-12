“Caring for the Caregiver”: Free event to help caregivers overcome challenges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Often when we're playing "caregiver" to a loved one, we forget to take care of ourselves.

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is hosting a free event "Caring for the Caregiver," to help caregivers overcome challenges that may impact quality of life for everyone.

Dr. Shira Amdur sat down with CW39 Houston's, Maggie Flecknoe, to talk more about the free event this Saturday.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 14

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

Berthelsen Main Campus

2727 W. Holcombe Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77025

Free Parking

HOW:

There is no charge to attend the event, but attendees are asked to R.S.V.P. at: https://info.kelsey-seybold.com/caregiver