Search continues for 54-year-old woman reported missing in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Texas — The Harris County Pct. 8 Constable’s Office and Texas Eqqusearch are asking the local residents to aid in the search for a missing 54-year-old woman.

Sharon Lynne Goldstein was last seen Tuesday in the 1300 block of Ramada Drive in Clear Lake. Investigators said she was wearing black pants and a blouse.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Goldstein, please call the constable’s office at 281-488-4040 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.