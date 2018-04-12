× Multiple students injured after Fort Bend ISD bus crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A Fort Bend ISD school bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Houston, according to the local fire department.

The bus was travelling down Blue Ridge Road around 12:30 p.m. when it struck another vehicle, according to school officials.

Eight students from Willowridge High School were reportedly on the bus at the time of the accident. Investigators said at least five of those students were taken to various hospitals in the area. Two people from the second vehicle were also transported — no word on their conditions. The remaining three students were picked up by the school principal.

The condition of the hospitalized students is unknown.

It hasn’t been confirmed what caused the accident.