Former U.S. Representative Steve Stockman convicted of fraud

HOUSTON— Former U.S. Representative Steve Stockman was convicted of fraud by a federal jury Thursday.

Stockman was accused of soliciting charitable donations under false pretenses, creating fake bank accounts and concealing information.

Stockman also used money that he said would go to the Freedom House fund on summer trips, personal parties and gifts for his family.

The Harris County Republican Party released the following statement:

During two terms in Congress, Steve Stockman represented the people of Texas’s 9th congressional district (1995 to 1997) and Texas’s 36th congressional district (2013 to 2015) with genuine care and concern for his constituents. He consistently sought opportunities to serve Texans in many capacities during his career.

His conviction today in court is a sad and unfortunate conclusion to his life of public service. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as they deal with this challenging circumstance. We wish them all the best.