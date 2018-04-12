× Man punches officer in face after being kicked out of Buc-ee’s in northwest Houston, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An allegedly unruly customer is behind bars Thursday after he was accused of assaulting an officer at a Buc-ee’s gas station in the Jersey Village area, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Buc-ee’s in the 27100 block of Northwest Freeway after reports a man was causing a disturbance and refused to leave. The suspect was later identified as Shane Presswood, 51.

He had been asked to leave the store and when deputies tired to force him out, Presswood reportedly punched a deputy in the face.

The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with assault of a peace officer.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail where his bond is set at $10,000.