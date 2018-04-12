Houston Art Car Show Main Street Drag tours local schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Holy Moly! Kids were jumping all around Thursday like it was going out of style, bursting with excitement for a sneak peek at some of the coolest rides in H-Town!

The Annual Houston Art Car Weekend kicks off the "Main Street Drag" by literally taking the show on the road.

Mobile pieces of art cars pooled on a mini-tour to eight schools in the area. The schools included Herod elementary, Garden Oaks Montessori, and Horn Elementary, just to name a few.

During the drag, students got an added bonus -- an up close and personal look at the cars, plus they got to touch and feel their favorite art pieces.

Now that's something that doesn't happen at the parade!

The Annual Houston Art Car Parade cruises its way through downtown Houston this Saturday!!

[BONUS FOOTAGE]