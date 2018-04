Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a house filled with marijuana.

Police responded to the 8100 block of Mcavoy around 3 a.m. Thursday to reports of a car that was embedded into the side of a house.

After further investigation, police found marijuana plants and other items consistent with a marijuana grow operation.

The driver of the crash fled the scene before police could arrive.