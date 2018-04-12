× HPD: Suspect arrested after man barricades himself in home during hour-long standoff with SWAT

HOUSTON— A man has been arrested following a standoff with police Thursday in the Oak Forest area.

Houston police arrived at the suspect’s home in the 4300 block of De Milo near Watonga around 10:30 a.m. to serve the resident a warrant.

The man allegedly resisted the officers and barricaded himself inside the home.

The stand off lasted for about an hour before the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody, police said.

Following the ordeal, HPD Chief Art Acevedo tweeted out praising the collaborative effort demonstrated by first responders and residents.

“Just left @houstonpolice SWAT scene with barricaded armed suspect that ended safely. Proud of all involved from North Patrol & Warrant Teams, to dispatch, to Tac Docs, to HNT, & to our community that does not hesitate to let us know about public safety issues in neighborhoods,” Acevedo tweeted.

