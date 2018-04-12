× Man sets ex-boyfriend’s house on fire, HFD rescues new lover from flames, police say

HOUSTON— A man is expected to face criminal charges after allegedly setting his ex-boyfriend’s house on fire Thursday morning.

According to Houston police, the homeowner was entertaining his new lover in the 3000 block of Bringhurst when his ex-boyfriend, who allegedly suffers from mental health issues, suffered an episode and asked if he could come over. When the ex arrived, he immediately started an argument, grabbed a gas can and locked himself inside the bathroom. The ex poured the gas out of the can onto the bathroom floor and lit it on fire.

The homeowner called the Houston Fire Department and managed to rescue himself, his dog and new puppy.

HFD arrived just in time to rescue the homeowner’s lover who was resuscitated by paramedics.

Both the ex-boyfriend and the homeowner’s lover were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition.