Nope! North Carolina restaurant serving up ‘tarantula burger’

DURHAM, N.C. – Sometimes you can’t say “nope” enough.

But for whatever reason, one Durham restaurant is saying yes to a “tarantula burger.”

Bull City Burger and Brewery is serving up the dish in celebration of Exotic Meat Month.

Martha did it yesterday, Randall did it today, and now it's David D's turn to give it a shot! David D. ticket # 907656 give us a call and claim your tarantula burger. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/rZh5cvTHKB — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 6, 2018

The only way to get ahold of the eight-legged beef sandwich is by winning the Tarantula Challenge.

The burger costs $30 and includes a pasture-raised North Carolina beef burger, gruyere cheese, an oven-roasted tarantula and spicy chili sauce.

Participants can sign up for the limited challenge in the restaurant. Then, they have to watch Facebook, Twitter and the Bull City Burger and Brewery website to see if their ticket is drawn.

If the selected participant eats the entire burger, they’ll get a free t-shirt.