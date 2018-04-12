× ‘Doorbell Burglar’ targeting residents in west Houston community, deputies say

HOUSTON — Harris County Pct. 5 investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a serial burglar targeting west Houston residents.

According to constable deputies, the burglar robbed a house on Mar. 22 in the 2300 block of Gray Falls Drive and then a second home in the 2200 block of Round Lake Drive on April 9.

Investigators have released surveillance video from the second robbery showing the man peering into a back window with a flashlight.

Officers said the burglar rings the doorbell to make sure nobody is home and after there is no answer, goes around to the back of the house to search for an entry point. During the March 22 burglary, the man broke a window of the residence to gain entry. The homeowner came home while the burglary was taken place and the thief fled the scene.

Investigators believe this suspect may be involved in other recent break-ins in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office at 281-463-6666 or online.