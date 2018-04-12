SportsFix: Showtime for the Rockets as playoffs start Sunday against Minnesota

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Rockets had a regular season for the record books, winning a franchise-best 65 games, but now it's playoff time. The Rockets tip things off on Sunday night, hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves to start a best-of-seven series in the opening round.

Thank you #Rednation for all of the support through out the year but this is when it matters most. Let’s #RunAsOne.......stay #LockedIn🔐 — James Harden (@JHarden13) April 12, 2018

The full schedule for the first round series is as follows:

Game 1: Sunday, April 15 at Houston, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, April 18 at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, April 21 at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Monday, April 23 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Game 5*: Wednesday, April 25 at Houston, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, April 27 at Minnesota, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, April 28 at Houston, TBD

*If necessary