HPD: Video captures armed men robbing Pleasure Zone sex shop in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— Houston police are searching for four armed suspects after the men were allegedly caught on surveillance video robbing a popular sex shop on Richmond Avenue.

According to police, the footage was taken Dec. 10 around 11 p.m. at the Pleasure Zone at 5705 Richmond Ave.

The suspects can be seen entering the store and approaching the employee while displaying a handgun and demanding money from the cash register. In the video, one of the men places the money into a bag before the group runs out of the store and head in an unknown direction.

The first suspect was wearing white shoes. He’s believed to be 24 to 26 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing around 170 pounds. The second suspect was wearing a blue hoodie and black hat. He is said to be 18 to 20 years old, around 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. The third man was wearing a white hoodie and is in his early 20s. The last suspect was wearing a red hoodie and may be 18 to 25 years old and 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.