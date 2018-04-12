Texas State University fails to hold impeachment trial of student body president after 19 student senators skip meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN MARCOS, Texas- After a student rally calling for his impeachment on Wednesday, Texas State University Student Body President Connor Clegg went to trial on campus for posting "offensive and racially-charged" content on his Instagram account back in 2014.

But the student body Senate failed to make a quorum with 19 student senators skipping the meeting, so it was adjourned, although some students vowed to stage a campus sit-in until a vote for impeachment is held.

"You can get a better education somewhere else in Texas, I promise you that!" one student insisted.

"Hashtag impeach them all!" another student suggested.

Bad blood has been brewing on the San Marcos campus for weeks over Clegg's refusal to resign and the university's failure to remove the senior from office.

The student newspaper followed up on a tip about Clegg's past posts and highlighted the controversy back in February.

Clegg, a Baytown native, was exposed for several controversial posts using racially insensitive terms with hashtags like 'Asian Fellows' and describing Catholic nuns with '#holybooty.'

Using #ImpeachClegg, many students rose up to call for Clegg's removal, even collecting over 2,600 signatures on a petition.

Although Clegg apologized on Facebook and asked for forgiveness, his critics still demanded he be removed from office.

Clegg already escaped impeachment when the student body supreme court refused to impeach the student body president.

Now that Clegg has apparently escaped another impending impeachment, who knows what this campus outcry will lead to next?