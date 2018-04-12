Tyler nurse charged with murder after mysterious patient deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TYLER, Texas — A Texas nurse has been charged with murder for his alleged part in at least two deaths and five injuries involving patients at a hospital in Tyler.

William Davis is a former nurse for Trinity Mother Francis Hospital, where patient Perry Frank was admitted..

"My father was undergoing open heart surgery," the victim's daughter Savannah Frank said. "He was doing so well. He was recovering just fine."

Her father went to the hospital on June 22, 2017 for surgery and two days later, he mysteriously passed away. She said her mother had left the hospital to run a quick errand and by the time she returned, her father had unexpectedly died.

"Well, my mom said that the surgeon sat her down and said that he was in absolute shock. This shouldn't have happened," she said.

Tyler investigators believe Davis purposely put air into the arterial lines of patients— and now Savannah says they want answers!

"I still don't know how he died. It's just been this huge mystery," the daughter said. "Of course everyone wants justice— nothing is going to bring my dad back. He was a wonderful father, but it would be nice to have some answers surrounding this mystery death. Maybe there's hope for some closure.

Police said Davis is currently facing murder changes in an unrelated case. Frank's death is still under investigation and the family hopes he will be charged soon.