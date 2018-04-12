WATCH: National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump to Announce Lawsuit in Police Shooting of Danny Ray Thomas

HOUSTON— National civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and Texas trial lawyer Bob Hilliard and the family of police shooting victim Danny Ray Thomas announced a lawsuit against the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at a press conference Thursday.

Thomas, 34, died from a single gunshot wound.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released dash cam footage March 26 of the shooting, which took place a busy intersection near the 17000 block of Imperial Valley Drive. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez also announced an investigation has been launched to answer further questions related to the deadly shooting.

“We’re going to try to get through this as quickly as possible,” Gonzalez said. “I think the public deserves that. Obviously, Mr. Thomas’ family deserves that, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office family also deserves that.”

Thomas was reportedly battling psychological issues after his wife, Sheborah Latrice Thomas, was charged in the 2016 drowning of the couple’s 7-year-old son, Araylon, and 5-year-old daughter, Kayiana.