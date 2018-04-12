× Wife fatally shoots husband seven times in self defense at apartment complex in north Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot during an argument in north Houston.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Seminar.

Police responded to a domestic violence call and found a man shot in the arm and abdomen inside an apartment courtyard. Further investigation revealed that the man and woman were husband and wife.

The wife told police that she shot her husband in self-defense.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.