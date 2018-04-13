× $135K worth of Crystal Meth seized, 2 arrested in Katy

KATY, Texas — Investigators with Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap’s office seized 27 kilos of crystal meth in Katy this week.

Juan Carlos Martinez, 49, and Pedro Martinez, 45, were arrested without incident in the 25400 block of Bell Patna Dr. on Monday afternoon.

The drugs they were allegedly attempting to deliver had a street value of $135,000.

The arrests were the result of a joint, long-term investigation by a taskforce of municipal, county and federal agencies, including the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, the Katy Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The suspects each face federal charges of delivery of a controlled substance.