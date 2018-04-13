× 16 parents arrested in Hunt County child support roundup

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks and his department arrested 16 parents who violated court orders requiring them to pay child support. The sweep began early Tuesday morning and was conducted in conjunction with the Child Support Division of the attorney general’s office.

“Caring for your children is the fundamental and moral responsibility of any parent,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “I commend everyone involved in holding accountable those who attempt to evade child support. Their efforts help ensure better care and better lives for Texas children.”

Constable Terry Jones of Precinct 1, West Tawakoni Police Chief Brandon Kilpatrick and Lone Oak Police Chief Joe Sterner participated in the countywide roundup of parents who were wanted for failing to pay child support. Child Support Division investigators assisted in the effort by providing logistical assistance and helping to locate noncompliant parents.

Delinquent parents arrested on civil warrants face up to six months in jail. Cash bonds posted by delinquent parents seeking release from jail are paid to the custodial parents and children who are owed back child support. Parents who have fallen behind on their child support payments but are not subject to warrants for arrest should immediately contact the Child Support Division at (800) 252-8014 to make payment arrangements.