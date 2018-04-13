Astros, Lance McCullers teams up with Lucy Pet Foundation to prepare pet owners for hurricane season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Astros Pitcher Lance McCullers is bringing a smile to pet owner's faces and it's not just from being a World Series Champ.

McCullers teamed up with Veterinarian and Chief Veterinary Officer for the Non-Profit Lucy Pet Foundation Karen "Doc" Halligan to host a pet disaster preparedness event.

“My message is no pet left behind and just get prepared,” said Halligan.

Pet owners gathered at Discovery Green for the pow wow.

"Today Dexter and I came because Lucy Pet Foundation is giving out, for the first 50 guest, a chip for your puppy, so we're here and we are also here to see Lance McCullers from the Astros,” said pet owner, Melissa Alejandro.

The event focused on helping pet parents be ready for the coming hurricane season.

"We're here in part to help educate people prepare for natural disasters when they have pets because they are a member of the family. I remember when Harvey hit, I was in LA and my wife was home, and she had the dogs, and I was scared to death. I didn't' know what she was going to do. I didn't know if there was an issue with the dogs, we had no preparation for it we didn't know what to do,"said McCullers.

"Less than 3 percent of all pet parents are prepared that's the sad statistic,” added Halligan.

This isn't the first time this tag team worked together. During Hurricane Harvey a lot of pet owners lost their furry friends and McCullers and Halligan partnered to save 300 dogs and cats.

"It's really important because you have to be prepared Houston weather changes every day, and it never hurts to be prepared with a bag of essentials that your dog is going to need,” said Alejandro.

"Get prepared now it's free to know how to get prepared LucyPetFoundation.Org click on Lance’s picture, and you have a downloadable checklist," Halligan said. "Please, your pets need you to do this for them."