Charges filed against man seen on Snapchat firing semi-automatic weapon into northwest Harris County neighborhood

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against a man seen in a Snapchat video firing a semi-automatic weapon from the backseat of a vehicle in northwest Harris County.

Prosecutors have accepted a felony deadly conduct charge against Brandon Lee Hicks, 21, for firing the weapon in the 20700 block of Hempstead Road on April 6. Houston police released video to the public a few days later.

"Who need weed, dabs, bars, dabpens or alcohol:" reads the first Snap.

The reel then continues with a night of partying and drinking but turns dangerous when the suspect — a man with a full set of gold teeth and a cigarette — pulls out a semi-automatic weapon and begins firing from the backseat of a moving vehicle. "Gang Gang who want smoke!?" is captioned on the video.

[Warning: Video contains language and other content that may be inappropriate for certain viewers]

Throughout the Snapchat reel, Houston is tagged as the location on multiple posts.

In September, the Houston Police Department dealt with a similar situation involving a woman seen on Snapchat firing a gun at random homes and businesses in an area near the Energy Corridor. Investigators were able to identify and arrest the suspect and the driver with the help of social media weeks later.