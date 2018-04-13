DreamWorks TROLLS visit Texas Children’s Hospital pediatric patients for springtime celebration

HOUSTON — Thursday was a huge success at Texas Children’s Hospital! Poppy and Branch from the hit DreamWorks Animation & Netflix movie TROLLS: The Beat Goes On! visited patients and their families for an afternoon of fun.

Close to 50 pediatric patients, families and staff were invited to a special screening of the first two episodes of the series. They were also presented with snow cones, goodie bags and coloring activities.

All of the children had a chance to meet, hug, high-five and get a photo with the costumed characters.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! is an all-new chapter in the hair-raising adventures of DreamWorks’ Trolls, as Poppy, Branch and all of Troll Village keep the dance party raving in their fantastical forest home. Picking up where the blockbuster film left off, the Trolls are settling into a new era with Poppy as Queen. Bursting with their signature positivity, irreverence and a whole lotta original music, Trolls: The Beat Goes On! opens up the colorful world of Trolls for new adventures and a dance party around every corner, only on Netflix!